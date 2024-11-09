SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $207.31 and last traded at $207.31, with a volume of 2668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.71.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $903.26 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

