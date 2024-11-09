Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
