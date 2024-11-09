SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

Get SSP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSPG

SSP Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at SSP Group

LON:SSPG traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,446,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,966. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.20 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 243.20 ($3.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($69,113.88). In other news, insider Apurvi Sheth bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £7,515 ($9,782.61). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.07), for a total value of £53,093.28 ($69,113.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,657 shares of company stock valued at $776,540 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.