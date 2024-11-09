Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

