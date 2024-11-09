STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STE

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.64. STERIS has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.