Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.62-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.670 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,524. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

