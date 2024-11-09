Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $67.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,664. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 91.6% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after buying an additional 669,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

