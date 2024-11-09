StockNews.com Upgrades Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,302. The company has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $842,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,327.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $842,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

