Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 78.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

