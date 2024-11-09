Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.79 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.79), Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. Sunoco has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $64.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
