Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 60,549,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,882,703. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

