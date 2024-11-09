Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $563.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.2 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SGC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 62,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

In other news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,725. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Loreen M. Spencer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,911.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jake Himelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,725. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $206,700. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

