Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 96,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 352.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 487,072 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $882,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.