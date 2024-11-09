Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POWI. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POWI

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 535,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,870. Power Integrations has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,398 shares of company stock worth $157,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 21.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 213,392 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 756,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 18.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after buying an additional 96,609 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.