Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 18.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $3,415,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %

Sysco stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

