Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,348. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

