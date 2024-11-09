Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $30.60. 3,315,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,592 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $940,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

