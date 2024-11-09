Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,513,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,500. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,388,286.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 625,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,573,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,394,176.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,388,286.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,965,400 shares of company stock worth $25,156,782 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 100,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

