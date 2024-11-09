Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.22. 3,566,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,210. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

