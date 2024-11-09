Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 8.7% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $149.78 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

