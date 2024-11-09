Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

TAYD stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

