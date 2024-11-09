TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRP. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.15.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRP

TC Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a market cap of C$70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock worth $4,704,641. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.