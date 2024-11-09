TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 4,912 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $26.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

