TCTC Holdings LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after buying an additional 1,695,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8,908.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

