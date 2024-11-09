TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 3.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $90,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

