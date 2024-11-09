TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

