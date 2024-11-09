TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $565,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 446.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

