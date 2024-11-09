Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by Barclays to Hold

Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,591. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Telenor ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 82.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.