Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 769,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,786. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

