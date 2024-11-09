Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%.
Shares of TRNO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 769,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,786. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
