Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 82.8% annually over the last three years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $197.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.24. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

