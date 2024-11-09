TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $589.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $186.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.66 and a one year high of $598.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

