TFB Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 101.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.