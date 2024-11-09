TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.63 and last traded at $147.13. Approximately 293,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33,877% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.45.

TFI International Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $141.66.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.