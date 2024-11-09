The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 3.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

