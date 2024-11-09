The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $393,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

CLX traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

