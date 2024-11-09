The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.