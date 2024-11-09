The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,904. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

