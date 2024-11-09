The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Price

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $81,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,608.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 45.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $217,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

See Also

