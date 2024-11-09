The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Shares of SHW opened at $387.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $251.69 and a 52-week high of $392.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

