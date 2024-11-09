The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

