Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $13.95 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 5.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,085,000 after acquiring an additional 467,407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,462,000 after purchasing an additional 214,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,613,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after buying an additional 173,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.92.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

