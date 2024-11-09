Tillman Hartley LLC Has $22.43 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 364,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,078. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

