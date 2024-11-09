Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.91. 228,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 207,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Tiziana Life Sciences worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.