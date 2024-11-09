Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOST. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,795,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,790. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $42,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,040.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,040.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $280,643.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,883,998.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,375,651 shares of company stock worth $38,150,212. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

