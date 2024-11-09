Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 304 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 160,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 194,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,081. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $85.48 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.15.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.