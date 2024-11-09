Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 232 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,161. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.08. The firm has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

