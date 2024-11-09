Tompkins Financial Corp Has $430,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. River Global Investors LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 131.6% during the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 7,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $41,499,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 13,650,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,173. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

