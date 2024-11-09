Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 2,057 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

