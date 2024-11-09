Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 212 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $269,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. 286,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,647. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

