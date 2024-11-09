Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $601.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day moving average is $552.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $435.37 and a fifty-two week high of $602.56. The company has a market capitalization of $518.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

